Synchrony Financial's (SYF ) Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates

Have you been eager to see how Synchrony Financial SYF performed in Q1 in comparison with the market expectations? Let’s quickly scan through the key facts from this popular global professional services company’s earnings release this morning.



An Earnings Miss



Synchrony Financial came out with adjusted earnings of 58 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 78 cents.

Earnings Surprise History



Synchrony Financial has a decent earnings surprise history. The company delivered positive surprises in each of the last four quarters, with an average beat of 6.37%.



Key Q1 Statistics



Net interest income decreased 8% year over year to $3.9 billion.



Provision for credit loss increased 95% year over year to $1.7 billion.



While return on assets was 1.1%, the return on equity was 9.1%.



Efficiency ratio was 32.7% in the first quarter of 2020, expanding 170 basis points year over year.



What Zacks Rank Says



Synchrony Financial carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Hold). However, since the latest earnings performance yet to be reflected in the estimate revisions, the rank is subject to change. While things apparently look favorable, it all depends on what sense the just-released report makes to the analysts.

