Synchrony Financial's (SYF) Q1 Earnings Beat, Surge Y/Y

Synchrony Financial SYF delivered first-quarter 2021 earnings per share of $1.73, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 15.3%. Further, the bottom line improved 198.3% year over year on the back of lower expenses.

Results in Detail

The company’s net interest income plunged 12% year over year to $3.4 billion in the first quarter due to lower finance charges and late fees.



Its other income rose 35% year over year to $131 million owing to better investment income.



In the quarter under review, loan receivables declined 7% year over year to $76.9 billion.



Deposits were $62.7 billion, down 3% from the year-ago quarter.



Provision for credit losses declined 80% year over year to $334 million owing to reduced reserves and net charge-offs.



Total other expense decreased 7% year over year to $932 million, attributable to reduced operational losses and lower marketing and business development costs.

Synchrony Financial Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Synchrony Financial price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Synchrony Financial Quote

Sales Platforms Update



Retail Card

The company’s interest and fees on loans declined 16% year over year due to reduced loan receivables and lower yield.



Loan receivables were down 9%. While purchase volume improved 11%, the average active account fell 7%.

Payment Solutions

Interest and fees on loans dropped 11% year over year due to reduced late fees, finance charges and merchant accounts. Loan receivables dipped 1% year over year due to the impact of the pandemic.



Purchase volume expanded 3% while average active account fell 9%.

CareCredit

Interest and fees on loans decreased 7% year over year due to fall in merchant discount and lower late fees. Loan receivables were down 8% year over year.



While purchase volume was flat year over year, the average active accounts fell 11%.

Financial Position (as of Mar 31, 2021)

Total assets were $95.9 billion, down 0.1% from the 2020-end level.



Total borrowings were $15.1 billion, down 3.9% from the level at 2020 end.



The company’s balance sheet was consistently strong during the reported quarter with total liquidity of $28 billion accounting for 29.2% of its total assets.



While return on assets was 4.3%, the return on equity was 31.8%.



Efficiency ratio was 36.1% in the first quarter of 2021.

Capital Deployment

During the quarter under consideration, Synchrony Financial returned $328 million worth of capital via common stock dividends.

Zacks Rank

Synchrony Financial currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Other Finance Sector Releases

Of the finance sector players that already reported first-quarter results so far, the bottom-line results of American Express Company AXP and Discover Financial Services DFS beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Upcoming Release

Here is a company worth considering from the finance sector as our model shows that this has the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle:



Moody's Corporation MCO has an Earnings ESP of +2.39% and a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), presently. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Time to Invest in Legal Marijuana

If you’re looking for big gains, there couldn’t be a better time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion back in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.



After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could be a still greater bonanza for investors. Even before the latest wave of legalization, Zacks Investment Research has recommended pot stocks that have shot up as high as +285.9%



You’re invited to check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.



Today, Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Moodys Corporation (MCO): Free Stock Analysis Report



American Express Company (AXP): Free Stock Analysis Report



Discover Financial Services (DFS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Synchrony Financial (SYF): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.