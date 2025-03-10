News & Insights

Synchrony Financial's Preferred Stock, Series A Yield Pushes Past 7.5%

In trading on Monday, shares of Synchrony Financial's 5.625% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: SYF.PRA) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.4063), with shares changing hands as low as $18.73 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.54% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, SYF.PRA was trading at a 24.60% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 8.86% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of SYF.PRA shares, versus SYF:

Below is a dividend history chart for SYF.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Synchrony Financial's 5.625% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A:

In Monday trading, Synchrony Financial's 5.625% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: SYF.PRA) is currently down about 0.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SYF) are off about 6.6%.

