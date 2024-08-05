Synchrony Financial's Preferred Stock, Series A Crosses Above 7.5% Yield Territory

In trading on Monday, shares of Synchrony Financial's 5.625% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: SYF.PRA) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.4063), with shares changing hands as low as $18.65 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.58% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel
. As of last close, SYF.PRA was trading at a 21.08% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 8.87% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative
, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
The chart below shows the one year performance of SYF.PRA shares, versus SYF:
Below is a dividend history chart for SYF.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Synchrony Financial's 5.625% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A:
In Monday trading, Synchrony Financial's 5.625% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: SYF.PRA) is currently off about 2.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SYF) are down about 1.6%.
