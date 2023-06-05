Synchrony Financial's Preferred Stock, Series A Shares Cross 8% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of Synchrony Financial's 5.625% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: SYF.PRA) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.4063), with shares changing hands as low as $17.30 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.81% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, SYF.PRA was trading at a 29.20% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 13.13% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Below is a dividend history chart for SYF.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Synchrony Financial's 5.625% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A:

In Monday trading, Synchrony Financial's 5.625% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: SYF.PRA) is currently off about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SYF) are off about 0.9%.

