Synchrony Financial (XTRA:SFE) Price Target Increased by 8.31% to 42.99

The average one-year price target for Synchrony Financial (XTRA:SFE) has been revised to 42.99 / share. This is an increase of 8.31% from the prior estimate of 39.69 dated March 10, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 28.12 to a high of 56.52 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.46% from the latest reported closing price of 37.56 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1472 funds or institutions reporting positions in Synchrony Financial. This is an increase of 59 owner(s) or 4.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SFE is 0.20%, an increase of 11.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.71% to 454,531K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 44,535K shares representing 10.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,535K shares, representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFE by 12.16% over the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 22,145K shares representing 5.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 21,983K shares representing 5.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,534K shares, representing a decrease of 11.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFE by 2.42% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,941K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,931K shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFE by 11.72% over the last quarter.

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 11,303K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

