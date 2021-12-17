Synchrony Financial (SYF) Ups Buyback to Add Shareholder Value

To enhance shareholder value, Synchrony Financial’s SYF board of directors recently authorized an increase of $1 billion to the existing share repurchase plan. SYF had $1.2 billion left under its prior authorization as of Sep 30, 2021, which brings the total amount to $2.2 billion. The new plan is applicable through the period ending Jun 30, 2022.



The leading financial transaction services company boasts of an impressive history when it comes to rewarding its shareholders via share buybacks. Time and again, SYF keeps enhancing its buyback authority. In May this year, SYF announced that its board of directors sanctioned a share repurchase program of up to $2.9 billion through Jun 2022. In 2020, SYF returned $1.5 billion to its shareholders despite the COVID-19 situation.



SYF returned $1.4 billion worth of capital during the third quarter. Share buybacks and dividend hikes are a prudent way to maximize shareholders’ wealth and generate more value.



Several other enhancements have also been made over the past few years.

Continued share buybacks clearly hint at SYF’s sound capital position despite the ongoing coronavirus crisis, which compelled most companies to temporarily suspend their share buyback programs. Repurchases are also likely to provide a boost to its bottom line.



Not only share buybacks, Synchrony Financial also remains committed to boosting its shareholder value via dividend hikes. This currently Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) financial miscellaneous services provider is paying out dividends to its shareholders, consistently. It intends to maintain the quarterly cash dividend of 22 cents per share. Its dividend yield stands at 1.9X, higher than the industry’s average of 1.7X.



These initiatives highlight the operational and financial strength of Synchrony Financial. SYF’s management remains optimistic about rewarding its shareholders with buybacks.



A robust financial position, driven by a strong balance sheet, paved the way for Synchrony Financial to undertake growth initiatives, and pursue accelerated and prudent capital-deployment measures.



SYF’s balance sheet was consistently strong during the last reported quarter with total liquidity of $18.4 billion (with $16.3 billion of liquid assets), which equated to 20% of its total assets. This recent move further reinforces Synchrony Financial’s sound financial prospects.



Also, its return on equity — a profitability measure to adjudge SYFl’s efficiency in utilizing its shareholders’ funds — is 30.7%, better than the industry average of 22.3%.

Price Performance

Shares of Synchrony Financial have soared a whopping 47.2% in a year’s time compared with the industry’s rally of 16%. Moreover, several factors, such as its capital position, restructuring initiatives and solid Retail Card and CareCredit platforms will likely sustain the stock upsurge going forward.

