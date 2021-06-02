Synchrony Financial (SYF) Undergoes Transformation Plans

Synchrony Financial SYF unveiled transformation plans within the organization. The initiatives are aimed to diversify the company’s portfolio and effectively implement its strategies. These will likely keep it well on track for long-term growth.

The changes have also been incorporated to strengthen the partner network and promote customer loyalty.

Firstly, the company added two platforms, taking the total count to 5. It intends to arrange its partner portfolios across the platforms namely Digital, Health & Wellness, Home & Auto, Diversified & Value, and Lifestyle. It will use innovation, data, skills and scale to bolster its capabilities. This will result in an enhanced suite of digitally-backed consumer financing and payment products.

Secondly, the move tends to construct a Growth Organization. This comprehensive unit will bring the company’s marketing, data, analytics, customer experience, and product-development teams under a single umbrella.

Further, Synchrony Financial will integrate the Technology and Operations teams. By working closely, the company will be able to offer services through a channel per consumers’ choice.

Thereby, the diversified needs of partners will be more effectively addressed through improved access to the company’s resources. At the same time, the transformation plans are intended to offer a hassle-free customer experience. Beside these, the second and third initiatives reflect the company’s constant endeavors to bolster its digital products and capabilities.

Over time, Synchrony Financial has emerged to be the leading private label credit card issuer across the United States. It tied up with Mastercard Incorporated MA and Walgreens in 2021 to issue credit cards for Walgreens. The cards will be powered by the Mastercard network. Not to forget, Synchrony Financial’s digital endeavors are reflected in its alliance with PayPal Holdings, Inc. PYPL for providing credit card programs with digital and mobile payment options.

Synchrony Financial has been undertaking a series of acquisitions and renewal of alliances with several payment solution partners. A strong digital arm, comprising upgraded consumer financing solutions, has made the company the preferred choice for partners and consumers. Some of the notable renewals include those with CITGO, Ashley HomeStore, 4 Wheel Parts and Mattress Firm.

Zacks Rank & Price Performance

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have soared 106.7% in a year compared with the industry’s rally of 3.1%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

A better-ranked stock in the same space is Virtu Financial, Inc. VIRT, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Virtu Financial delivered a four-quarter earnings surprise of 30.04%, on average.

