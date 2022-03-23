Synchrony Financial (SYF) Ties Up to Ease Orthopedic Care

Synchrony Financial SYF recently entered into a strategic marketing collaboration with Conformis, Inc. CFMS, which utilizes innovative technology to deliver advanced orthopedic patient care. The partnership entails integration of CFMS’ personalization upgrade services program — Image-to-Implant Platinum Services Program — within the Synchrony solution CareCredit. It is worth mentioning that Conformis’ upgraded program allows patients to pay personalization services fee for availing its fully personalized knee system.

Following the recent tie-up, the healthcare credit card (CareCredit) powered by the CFMS program will be extended to orthopedic surgeons and medical facilities throughout the United States. Consequently, the medical facilities will be empowered to offer a convenient financing option to patients, provided they use Conformis systems. The financial solution can help patients to pay those out-of-pocket costs that go hand-in-hand with a knee replacement.

The latest alliance reinforces Synchrony Financial’s efforts, via its credible solution, to bring about improved health outcomes for orthopedic patients and reduce the hurdles in the way of patients availing themselves of the necessary care. Conformis, being a medical technology company offering fully personalized knee and hip replacement products, seems to be the apt partner for complementing SYF’s endeavor.

The recent initiative can also be considered as a time opportune one. Per the Conformis management, patients that go through orthopedic care are increasingly selecting upgraded services, as a result of which patients often incur out-of-pocket costs. However, these out-of-pocket expenses oftentimes become a cause of concern and obstacle to treatment for patients. This significant challenge of orthopedic patients can be addressed by the CareCredit credit card, which comes with flexible payment options and facilitates the smooth implementation of the suggested procedure, required implants or other therapeutic products by patients. Meanwhile, CareCredit can be utilized to pay costs related to care but not covered by insurance, which comprises elective procedures, copays, deductibles and coinsurance.

The widespread healthcare network across which the CareCredit credit card is accepted is anticipated to facilitate patients’ access to healthcare services. With more than 11 million cardholder accounts, the card is accepted across over 250,000 providers and health-focused retail locations.

Time and again, various healthcare-based companies have turned to integrate CareCredit within their respective platforms, owing to the latter’s robust history of offering special financing options backed by hassle-free monthly payments. In December 2021, CareCredit was integrated into the practice management platform for the hearing industry - Sycle for extending a financing option to bring about improved hearing health. The capabilities and network of the Synchrony solution have strengthened with time owing to its intensified focus on delving deeper into the healthcare space. Increased utilization of the solution, which is offered by SYF through its Health & Wellness sales platform, is anticipated to bolster the total interest and fees on loans (the most significant revenue driver) of Synchrony Financial.

Shares of Synchrony Financial have lost 4.8% in a year against the industry’s rally of 8.9%. SYF currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks in the finance space are Virtu Financial, Inc. VIRT and Axos Financial, Inc. AX. While Virtu Financial sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Axos Financial carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Virtu Financial’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the last four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 24.76%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VIRT’s 2022 earnings has moved north by 22.4% in the past 60 days. Virtu Financial has a VGM Score of B.

The bottom line of Axos Financial surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 9.62%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AX’s 2022 earnings suggests a 8.7% rise from the prior-year reported figure, while the same for revenues indicates growth of 9.8%. The consensus mark for 2022 earnings have moved north by 2.3% in the past 60 days. Axos Financial has a Value Score of B.

Shares of Virtu Financial and Axos Financial have gained 19.6% and 6.8%, respectively, in a year.

