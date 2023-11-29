Synchrony Financial (SYF) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Synchrony Financial (Symbol: SYF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $31.47, changing hands as high as $31.94 per share. Synchrony Financial shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SYF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SYF's low point in its 52 week range is $26.59 per share, with $37.995 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.33. The SYF DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
