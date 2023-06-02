Synchrony Financial (SYF) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Synchrony Financial (Symbol: SYF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $32.64, changing hands as high as $32.73 per share. Synchrony Financial shares are currently trading up about 3.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SYF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SYF's low point in its 52 week range is $26.59 per share, with $40.885 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.70. The SYF DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

