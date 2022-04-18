Synchrony Financial (SYF) Q1 Earnings Beat on Purchase Volume

Synchrony Financial SYF reported first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.73, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.53 by 13.1%. The bottom line remained flat with the year-ago period.

SYF’s net interest income increased 10.2% year over year to $3,789 million for the quarter under review. It beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,764 million.

SYF reported better-than-expected first-quarter results on the back of solid growth in new accounts and a higher purchase volume. It also gained from solid contributions from all sales platforms. The results benefited from increased interest and fees on loans as well as a reduction in interest expense. Yet, the results were partially offset by steep expenses.

2022 View

Synchrony Financial expects 10% loan receivables growth for 2022 due to a slowdown in payment rate and high purchase volume strength. It expects net interest margin within 15.25-15.50%. Net charge offs are expected to remain below 3.5%. SYF also expects operating expenses of $1,050 million per quarter for the year.

Q1 Results in Detail

Other income of $108 million declined 17.6% year over year owing to increased loyalty costs and reduced investment gains.

For the first quarter, total loan receivables increased 2.7% year over year to $78.9 billion. Total deposits amounted to $63.6 billion, up 1.3% year over year.

Provision for credit losses jumped 56% year over year to $521 million on the back of lower reserve release, partially offset by reduced net charge-offs.

Its total purchase volume for the first quarter jumped 16.5% year over year to $40,490 million. Period-end loan receivables increased 2.7% year over year to $78,916 million. Interest and fees on loans increased 7.4% year over year to $4,008 million, thanks to growth in average loan receivables. New accounts jumped 10% year over year to 5.5 million.

Total other expenses of $1,039 million increased 11.5% year over year for the quarter under consideration due to higher costs from marketing and business development, information processing, professional fees, employee costs and other. Efficiency ratio reached 37.2% in the quarter, marking a 110-basis point increase.

Individual Sales Platforms Update

Home & Auto period-end loan receivables grew 6.4% year over year for the first quarter to $26,532 million. Purchase volume improved 9.9% year over year to $10,260 million owing to consistent sound performances. Interest and fees on loans were up 5% year over year to $1,088 million.

Digital loan receivables rose 11.5% year over year to $21,075 million due to strong purchase volumes. Purchase volume climbed 19.9% year over year to $11,196 million on the back of robust cardholder engagement across various programs. Also, continued momentum in newly launched programs aided volumes. Interest and fees on loans increased 13.2% year over year to $1,022 million.

Diversified & Value period-end loan receivables increased 6.7% year over year to $15,166 million on the back of continued strength in purchase volume. Purchase volume improved 25.4% year over year for the quarter under review to $11,558 million due to higher client engagement. Interest and fees on loans increased 4.7% year over year to $826 million.

Health & Wellness period-end loan receivables grew 11.7% year over year to $10,407 million and purchase volume advanced 17.3% to $3,107 million, highlighting broad-based growth across all markets served. Interest and fees on loans increased 10.4% year over year to $616 million.

Lifestyle period-end loan receivables improved 7.9% year over year for the first quarter to $5,381 million. Purchase volume inched up 3.6% year over year to $1,195 million due to growth in Music and Specialty. Interest and fees on loans advanced 5.5% year over year to $191 million.

Financial Position (as of Mar 31, 2022)

SYF exited first-quarter 2022 with total assets of $95.3 billion, slipping 0.6% year over year. Total borrowings of $13.4 billion dropped 11.9% year over year for the quarter under review.

As of Mar 31, 2022, it had cash and cash equivalents of $10.5 billion, which plunged 36.6% year over year.

SYF’s balance sheet was consistently strong during the reported quarter, with total liquidity of $17.8 billion, accounting for 18.7% of its total assets.

Return on assets and return on equity were 4% and 27.5%, respectively, for the first quarter.

Capital Deployment

During the first quarter, Synchrony Financial returned capital worth $1.1 billion in the form of share buybacks of $967 million and common stock dividends of $114 million. The company currently has a share buyback authorization of $3.1 billion, thanks to the approval of a new $2.8-billion repurchase program. Further, it plans to increase its dividend by 5% to 23 cents per share in the third quarter.

