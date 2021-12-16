Synchrony Financial (SYF) Invests in Skipify for Digital Commerce

Synchrony Financial SYF recently announced an investment in digital payments company Skipify to transform digital commerce. Skipify allows merchants to provide an instant, one-tap checkout option.



Synchrony Financial will also tie up with Skipify to commercialize the latter’s capabilities throughout its merchant network and financial ecosystem.

This unique relationship brings together SYF’s financial ecosystem and Skipify’s AI-payments. Both companies share the commitment to redefine frictionless commerce. The latest move is expected to contribute to frictionless shopping, thus enriching customers’ experience. It solidifies the financial transaction services player’s efforts to offer a seamless shopping activity to customers.



The way people shop has changed over the years and they seek speed and simplified processes these days. Merchant partners of SYF will now be able to allow their customers to check out with a single tap across emails, ads and texts, etc.



Merchants applying Skipify's solutions saw a 30% surge in sales conversions as per reports.



This further accelerates SYF’s extensive product offerings via distribution channels and strengthens its partner ecosystem. Synchrony Financial leaves no stone unturned to enhance the shopping journeys of its customers. Merchant partners can digitally transform and decrease friction with the help of SYF.



Synchrony Ventures parks money in early-stage companies with innovative solutions and capabilities in the financial services, commerce and healthcare sectors.



SYF continues making concerted efforts to boost its portfolio. A series of acquisitions and renewal of alliances helped Synchrony Financial enhance its digital capabilities and diversify its business. SYF was also successful in revising several collaborations over the last few quarters.



Synchrony Financial became the card issuer of Walgreens’ co-branded credit card program in the United States and revised its tie-up with Fiserv, which bolstered its ecosystem and position in the market. SYF renewed several relationships in the third quarter of 2021, including The Container Store and Rite Aid.



Moreover, its efficient capital management on the back of its solvency position impresses us. In the September quarter, Synchrony Financial returned $1.4 billion worth of capital.



The currently Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) player's board of directors recently increased share repurchase authorization by $1 billion. This should instill investors' confidence in the stock.



Shares of Synchrony Financial have gained 40.3% in a year’s time, outperforming its industry’s growth of 15.1%. Solid organic and inorganic growth, CareCredit platform, rising revenues and technological moves pave the way for long-term growth. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked players in the Finance are Moody's Corporation MCO, Blackstone Inc. BX and Houlihan Lokey, Inc. HLI. While BX sports a Zacks Rank #1, MCO and HLI hold a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.



Moody’s is a leading provider of credit ratings, research, data & analytical tools, software solutions & related risk management services, quantitative credit assessment services, etc. Over the past 30 days, MCO has witnessed its 2021 earnings estimate move 0.6% north. Its 2021 earnings estimate indicates an upside of 20.89%. MCO’s bottom line managed to deliver a trailing four-quarter surprise of 16.34%, on average.



Headquartered in New York, Blackstone is well poised to benefit from its fund-raising ability, revenue mix and inorganic expansion strategies. BX’s 2021 earnings are expected to rise 64.2% to $4.35 per share. BX has witnessed two upward estimate revisions in the past 30 days against none in the opposite direction. Blackstone’s bottom line beat earnings estimates in all the last four quarters, the average being 23.7%.



Houlihan Lokey, headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, provides multiple financial services to clients all over the world. HLI’s growing footprint in Europe and Asia’s investment banking services field will help it boost strategic and shareholder value in the coming days. The fiscal 2022 bottom line of Houlihan Lokey is expected to rise 36.8% to $6.32 per share from the year-ago reported figure. In the past 30 days, HLI has witnessed four upward estimate revisions while there was no downward movement. HLI’s earnings beat estimates in all the last four quarters, the average being 39.5%.



Shares of MCO, BX and HLI have gained 43.4%, 96.3% and 48.9%, respectively in the past year.



Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.