Synchrony Financial (SYF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 30, 2020

Synchrony Financial (SYF) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 12, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SYF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that SYF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $25.17, the dividend yield is 3.5%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SYF was $25.17, representing a -34.08% decrease from the 52 week high of $38.18 and a 107.16% increase over the 52 week low of $12.15.

SYF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) and American Express Company (AXP). SYF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.18. Zacks Investment Research reports SYF's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -51.98%, compared to an industry average of .7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SYF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SYF through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SYF as a top-10 holding:

IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF (CLRG)

Invesco Exchange-Traded Self-Indexed Fund Trust (OMFL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CLRG with an increase of 35.28% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SYF at 1.33%.

