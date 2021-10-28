Synchrony Financial (SYF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 29, 2021

Synchrony Financial (SYF) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SYF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that SYF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $46.68, the dividend yield is 1.89%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SYF was $46.68, representing a -11.07% decrease from the 52 week high of $52.49 and a 90.76% increase over the 52 week low of $24.47.

SYF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Orix Corp Ads (IX) and Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY). SYF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.09. Zacks Investment Research reports SYF's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 161.1%, compared to an industry average of 21.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the syf Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SYF through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SYF as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Exchange-Traded Self-Indexed Fund Trust Invesco Russel (OMFL)

SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF (ONEO).

The top-performing ETF of this group is OMFL with an increase of 3.32% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SYF at 0.74%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.