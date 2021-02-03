Synchrony Financial (SYF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 04, 2021

Synchrony Financial (SYF) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SYF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that SYF has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of SYF was $36.04, representing a -11.43% decrease from the 52 week high of $40.69 and a 196.63% increase over the 52 week low of $12.15.

SYF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as American Express Company (AXP) and S&P Global Inc. (SPGI). SYF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.27. Zacks Investment Research reports SYF's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 50.72%, compared to an industry average of 8.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SYF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SYF through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SYF as a top-10 holding:

Franklin Templeton ETF Trust (FLQM)

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY)

IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF (CLRG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CLRG with an increase of 36.56% over the last 100 days. FLQM has the highest percent weighting of SYF at 8712%.

