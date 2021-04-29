Synchrony Financial (SYF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 30, 2021

Synchrony Financial (SYF) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 13, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SYF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that SYF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $43.03, the dividend yield is 2.05%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SYF was $43.03

SYF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Orix Corp Ads (IX) and Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY). SYF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.55. Zacks Investment Research reports SYF's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 99.18%, compared to an industry average of 11.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SYF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

