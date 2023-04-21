Synchrony Financial (SYF) Declares $0.23 Dividend

Synchrony Financial said on April 20, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share ($0.92 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.23 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 1, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 2, 2023 will receive the payment on May 12, 2023.

At the current share price of $29.86 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.08%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.67%, the lowest has been 1.68%, and the highest has been 6.88%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.79 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.53 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.15. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.05%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1457 funds or institutions reporting positions in Synchrony Financial. This is an increase of 58 owner(s) or 4.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SYF is 0.20%, a decrease of 3.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.65% to 483,914K shares. The put/call ratio of SYF is 0.97, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.55% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Synchrony Financial is $38.38. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $55.65. The average price target represents an increase of 28.55% from its latest reported closing price of $29.86.

The projected annual revenue for Synchrony Financial is $16,794MM, an increase of 111.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.16.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Envestnet Asset Management holds 211K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 198K shares, representing an increase of 6.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYF by 12.93% over the last quarter.

Brown Brothers Harriman holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 4.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYF by 1.85% over the last quarter.

QUS - SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF holds 15K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing an increase of 3.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYF by 6.08% over the last quarter.

ACWI - iShares MSCI ACWI ETF holds 165K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 148K shares, representing an increase of 10.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYF by 8.32% over the last quarter.

VFMF - Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF ETF Shares holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Synchrony Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Synchrony is a premier consumer financial services company. The Company delivers a wide range of specialized financing programs, as well as innovative consumer banking products, across key industries including digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health and pet. Synchrony enables its partners to grow sales and loyalty with consumers. It's one of the largest issuers of private label credit cards in the United States; it also offers co-branded products, installment loans and consumer financing products for small- and medium-sized businesses, as well as healthcare providers.

