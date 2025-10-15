Synchrony Financial Reveals Rise In Q3 Bottom Line, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Synchrony Financial (SYF) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $1.057 billion, or $2.86 per share. This compares with $768 million, or $1.94 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.21 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.2% to $3.823 billion from $3.814 billion last year.

Synchrony Financial earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.057 Bln. vs. $768 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.86 vs. $1.94 last year. -Revenue: $3.823 Bln vs. $3.814 Bln last year.

