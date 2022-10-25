Synchrony Financial Reveals Decline In Q3 Bottom Line, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Synchrony Financial (SYF) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $692 million, or $1.47 per share. This compares with $1.13 billion, or $2.00 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Synchrony Financial earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

