Synchrony Financial Reports Drop In Q4 Bottom Line, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Synchrony Financial (SYF) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $429 million, or $1.03 per share. This compares with $567 million, or $1.26 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.93 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Synchrony Financial earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $429 Mln. vs. $567 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.03 vs. $1.26 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.93

