Synchrony Financial Reports Decline In Q2 Earnings

(RTTNews) - Synchrony Financial (SYF) revealed a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $37 million, or $0.06 per share. This compares with $853 million, or $1.24 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Synchrony Financial earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $37 Mln. vs. $853 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.06 vs. $1.24 last year.

