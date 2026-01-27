Synchrony Financial Q4 Sales Decline

(RTTNews) - Synchrony Financial (SYF) released earnings for fourth quarter of $730 million

The company's bottom line came in at $730 million, or $2.04 per share. This compares with $753 million, or $1.91 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.2% to $3.793 billion from $3.801 billion last year.

Synchrony Financial earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $730 Mln. vs. $753 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.04 vs. $1.91 last year. -Revenue: $3.793 Bln vs. $3.801 Bln last year.

