Synchrony Financial Q4 Income Retreats, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Synchrony Financial (SYF) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $567 million, or $1.26 per share. This compares with $803 million, or $1.48 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.12 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Synchrony Financial earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $567 Mln. vs. $803 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.26 vs. $1.48 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.12

