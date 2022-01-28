Synchrony Financial Q4 income increases in line with estimates

(RTTNews) - Synchrony Financial (SYF) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $803 million, or $1.48 per share. This compares with $728 million, or $1.24 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Synchrony Financial earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $803 Mln. vs. $728 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.48 vs. $1.24 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.48

