Synchrony Financial Q3 Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - Synchrony Financial (SYF) announced earnings for third quarter that dropped from last year.

The company's profit came in at $0.30 billion, or $0.52 per share. This compares with $1.06 billion, or $1.60 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Synchrony Financial earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $0.30 Bln. vs. $1.06 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.52 vs. $1.60 last year.

