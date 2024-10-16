Synchrony Financial Q3 Profit Advances, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Synchrony Financial (SYF) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $768 million, or $1.94 per share. This compares with $618 million, or $1.48 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.79 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.8% to $3.814 billion from $3.475 billion last year.

Synchrony Financial earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $768 Mln. vs. $618 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.94 vs. $1.48 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $3.814 Bln vs. $3.475 Bln last year.

