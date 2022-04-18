Synchrony Financial Q1 Profit beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Synchrony Financial (SYF) released earnings for first quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $0.92 billion, or $1.77 per share. This compares with $1.01 billion, or $1.73 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Synchrony Financial earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $0.92 Bln. vs. $1.01 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.77 vs. $1.73 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.55

