Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Insiders Increased Their Holdings

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

What Is Insider Selling?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

Synchrony Financial Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director P. Parker for US$233k worth of shares, at about US$23.32 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$45.90), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:SYF Insider Trading Volume May 10th 2021

Insiders at Synchrony Financial Have Sold Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Synchrony Financial. In total, insider Curtis Howse dumped US$200k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Does Synchrony Financial Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Synchrony Financial insiders own 0.4% of the company, currently worth about US$105m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Synchrony Financial Insiders?

An insider hasn't bought Synchrony Financial stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. On the other hand, the insider transactions over the last year are encouraging. And insider ownership remains quite considerable. So we're not too bothered by recent selling. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Synchrony Financial (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

