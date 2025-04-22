SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL Earnings Results: $SYF Reports Quarterly Earnings

SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL ($SYF) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported earnings of $1.89 per share, beating estimates of $1.69 by $0.20. The company also reported revenue of $4,464,000,000, missing estimates of $4,605,939,511 by $-141,939,511.

SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL Insider Trading Activity

SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL insiders have traded $SYF stock on the open market 24 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 24 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SYF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRIAN D DOUBLES (See remarks) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 148,747 shares for an estimated $8,938,695 .

. CAROL JUEL (See remarks) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 91,413 shares for an estimated $5,410,416 .

. BART SCHALLER (See remarks) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 75,111 shares for an estimated $4,445,082 .

. BRIAN J. SR. WENZEL (See remarks) sold 62,702 shares for an estimated $3,762,747

ALBERTO CASELLAS (See remarks) sold 58,026 shares for an estimated $3,482,140

CURTIS HOWSE (See remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 55,977 shares for an estimated $3,252,141 .

. JONATHAN S MOTHNER (See remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 34,163 shares for an estimated $2,220,253 .

. DARRELL OWENS (See remarks) sold 11,075 shares for an estimated $664,610

COURTNEY GENTLEMAN (See remarks) sold 10,010 shares for an estimated $600,700

SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 437 institutional investors add shares of SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL stock to their portfolio, and 356 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SYF in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 01/29/2025

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 01/03/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/19/2024

