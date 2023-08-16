Synchrony Financial Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for SYF

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Synchrony Financial (Symbol: SYF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $33.16, changing hands as low as $32.88 per share. Synchrony Financial shares are currently trading off about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SYF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SYF's low point in its 52 week range is $26.59 per share, with $40.885 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.87. The SYF DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
