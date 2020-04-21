Synchrony Financial Bottom Line Retreats In Q1

(RTTNews) - Synchrony Financial (SYF) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $0.28 billion, or $0.45 per share. This compares with $1.11 billion, or $1.56 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Synchrony Financial earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $0.28 Bln. vs. $1.11 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.45 vs. $1.56 last year.

