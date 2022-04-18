Synchrony Financial Board Approves Incremental Share Repurchase Program Of Up To $2.8 Bln

(RTTNews) - Synchrony Financial (SYF) said its board has approved an incremental share repurchase program of up to $2.8 billion, commencing this quarter through June 30, 2023.

The company had about $250 million remaining under its prior share repurchase program as of March 31, 2022, so this increase will bring the total amount of share repurchase authorization to approximately $3.1 billion through June 30, 2023.

The company plans to increase the quarterly cash dividend from $0.22 to $0.23 per share of common stock, commencing in the third quarter of 2022.

