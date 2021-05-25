Synchrony Financial Board Approves $2.9 Bln Share Buyback; Maintains Dividend - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Consumer financial services company Synchrony Financial (SYF) announced Tuesday that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program of up to $2.9 billion, for the period which commenced April 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022, and intends to maintain the quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share of common stock.

The share repurchase program supersedes the program previously announced on January 29, 2021, and does not include the impact of any capital which would be released if the Loan Receivables associated with the Gap program are sold at expiration of the existing program agreement.

The company expects to make share repurchases from time to time subject to market conditions and other factors, including legal and regulatory restrictions and required approvals.

