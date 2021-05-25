Markets
SYF

Synchrony Financial Board Approves $2.9 Bln Share Buyback; Maintains Dividend - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Consumer financial services company Synchrony Financial (SYF) announced Tuesday that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program of up to $2.9 billion, for the period which commenced April 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022, and intends to maintain the quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share of common stock.

The share repurchase program supersedes the program previously announced on January 29, 2021, and does not include the impact of any capital which would be released if the Loan Receivables associated with the Gap program are sold at expiration of the existing program agreement.

The company expects to make share repurchases from time to time subject to market conditions and other factors, including legal and regulatory restrictions and required approvals.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SYF

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular