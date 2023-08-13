Synchrony Financial (BER:SFE) Price Target Increased by 5.89% to 36.75

The average one-year price target for Synchrony Financial (BER:SFE) has been revised to 36.75 / share. This is an increase of 5.89% from the prior estimate of 34.70 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 26.81 to a high of 52.87 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.77% from the latest reported closing price of 30.94 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1418 funds or institutions reporting positions in Synchrony Financial. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 1.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SFE is 0.19%, a decrease of 2.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.80% to 456,439K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 45,088K shares representing 10.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 22,145K shares representing 5.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 16,736K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,737K shares, representing a decrease of 17.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFE by 82.74% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,498K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,678K shares, representing a decrease of 1.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFE by 19.36% over the last quarter.

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 11,303K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

