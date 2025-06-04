Synchrony Expands Credit Reach With New PayPal Credit Card

A prominent player in the consumer financing space, Synchrony Financial SYF recently issued a new physical credit card in collaboration with PayPal. This new card allows users to access PayPal Credit not only online but also in-store and anywhere Mastercard is accepted.

The card includes a limited-period offer for its customers — six months of promotional financing on travel purchases with no minimum spend. From flights, cruises, ride shares or hotels, users can now manage huge travel expenses with ease, spreading out payments without worrying about their budget. Along with the limited-time travel deal, customers can still take advantage of six months of promotional financing on purchases of more than $149.

With the growing consumer interest in alternative financing options and Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) solutions, the introduction of a new physical card offers users more ways to pay while making the most of their existing credit lines. Additionally, allowing PayPal Credit to be used at point-of-sale terminals puts pressure on both banks and BNPL players.

This launch strengthens SYF and PayPal’s long-term relationship as it aligns with their strategies. Synchrony’s strategic focus on diversifying its portfolio and integrating its credit products into rapidly growing digital ecosystems is supported by PayPal’s vast user base. PayPal reported 436 million active accounts in the first quarter of 2025. This expansion may boost payment volumes and customer retention.

SYF is actively expanding its presence through partnerships and collaborations, which will likely improve its active accounts. In the first quarter of 2025, its purchase volume fell 4% year over year to $40.7 billion.

SYF Stock Price Performance

Over the past year, Synchrony shares have gained 37.9% compared with the industry’s rise of 8%.



SYF’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

SYF currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

