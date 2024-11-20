Synchrony call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Synchrony (SYF) with 9,828 calls trading, 3x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 4 points to 34.18%. Mar-25 75 calls and Mar-25 70 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 9,200 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.03. Earnings are expected on January 28th.

