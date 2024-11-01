Synchrony call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Synchrony (SYF) with 6,925 calls trading, 3x expected, and implied vol increasing over 1 point to 47.43%. Nov-24 60 calls and Dec-24 60 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 5,200 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.15. Earnings are expected on January 28th.
