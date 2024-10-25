Synchrony call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Synchrony (SYF) with 1,665 calls trading, 1.1x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 2 points to 41.82%. Nov-24 60 calls and Nov-24 55 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 1,300 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.19. Earnings are expected on January 28th.
- Apple says iOS 18 users can access installment loan options from Affirm
- Synchrony price target raised to $65 from $60 at Jefferies
- Synchrony price target raised to $40 from $37 at Morgan Stanley
- Synchrony price target raised to $62 from $55 at RBC Capital
- Synchrony price target raised to $62 from $60 at TD Cowen
