Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) Price Target Increased by 800.00% to 24.33

The average one-year price target for Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) has been revised to 24.33 / share. This is an increase of 800.00% from the prior estimate of 2.70 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.09 to a high of 37.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 400.56% from the latest reported closing price of 4.86 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 91 funds or institutions reporting positions in Synchronoss Technologies. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 2.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNCR is 0.18%, an increase of 36.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.73% to 53,174K shares. The put/call ratio of SNCR is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

B. Riley Financial holds 12,080K shares representing 116.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

180 Degree Capital holds 6,350K shares representing 61.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,284K shares, representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNCR by 32.27% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 5,302K shares representing 51.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,327K shares, representing a decrease of 0.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNCR by 9.43% over the last quarter.

AWM Investment holds 4,404K shares representing 42.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,549K shares, representing an increase of 19.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNCR by 3.88% over the last quarter.

ESPAX - Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fund holds 4,339K shares representing 41.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,320K shares, representing an increase of 0.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNCR by 9.81% over the last quarter.

Synchronoss Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Synchronoss transforms the way companies create new revenue, reduce costs and delight their subscribers with cloud, messaging, digital and IoT products, supporting hundreds of millions of subscribers across the globe. Synchronoss’ secure, scalable and groundbreaking new technologies, trusted partnerships, and talented people change the way TMT customers grow their businesses.

