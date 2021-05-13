Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Just Reported First-Quarter Earnings: Have Analysts Changed Their Mind On The Stock?

Shareholders might have noticed that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) filed its quarterly result this time last week. The early response was not positive, with shares down 4.1% to US$3.02 in the past week. The results don't look great, especially considering that statutory losses grew 14% toUS$0.53 per share. Revenues of US$65,499,000 did beat expectations by 3.2%, but it looks like a bit of a cold comfort. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqGS:SNCR Earnings and Revenue Growth May 13th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, Synchronoss Technologies' four analysts currently expect revenues in 2021 to be US$278.8m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Losses are supposed to decline, shrinking 20% from last year to US$1.12. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$277.9m and US$1.13 per share in losses.

The consensus price target was unchanged at US$7.73, suggesting that the business - losses and all - is executing in line with estimates. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Synchronoss Technologies analyst has a price target of US$9.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$6.50. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. One thing that stands out from these estimates is that shrinking revenues are expected to moderate over the period ending 2021 compared to the historical decline of 5.0% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 13% per year. So while a broad number of companies are forecast to grow, unfortunately Synchronoss Technologies is expected to see its sales affected worse than other companies in the industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$7.73, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Synchronoss Technologies going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Before you take the next step you should know about the 3 warning signs for Synchronoss Technologies that we have uncovered.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.