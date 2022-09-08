Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) has caught the attention of institutional investors who hold a sizeable 50% stake

A look at the shareholders of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) can tell us which group is most powerful. With 50% stake, institutions possess the maximum shares in the company. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Since institutional have access to huge amounts of capital, their market moves tend to receive a lot of scrutiny by retail or individual investors. Therefore, a good portion of institutional money invested in the company is usually a huge vote of confidence on its future.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Synchronoss Technologies. NasdaqGS:SNCR Ownership Breakdown September 8th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Synchronoss Technologies?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Synchronoss Technologies. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Synchronoss Technologies' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story. NasdaqGS:SNCR Earnings and Revenue Growth September 8th 2022

It looks like hedge funds own 5.6% of Synchronoss Technologies shares. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. B. Riley Capital Management, LLC is currently the company's largest shareholder with 14% of shares outstanding. With 6.0% and 5.6% of the shares outstanding respectively, Allspring Global Investments, LLC and 180 Degree Capital Corp. are the second and third largest shareholders. In addition, we found that Jeffrey Miller, the CEO has 0.9% of the shares allocated to their name.

A closer look at our ownership figures suggests that the top 17 shareholders have a combined ownership of 50% implying that no single shareholder has a majority.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Synchronoss Technologies

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc.. It has a market capitalization of just US$131m, and insiders have US$13m worth of shares, in their own names. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board, though we generally prefer to see bigger insider holdings. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 34% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Synchronoss Technologies better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Synchronoss Technologies .

If you would prefer discover what analysts are predicting in terms of future growth, do not miss this free report on analyst forecasts.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

