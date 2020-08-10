Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR) Q2 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Image source: The Motley Fool.

Leslie Gahagan -- Investor Relations Analyst

Good morning, everyone. I'm Leslie Gahagan, Investor Relations Analyst for Synchronoss Technologies. Welcome to our Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. Joining me here is Synchronoss' President and CEO, Glenn Lurie; David Clark, our Chief Financial Officer and Joe Crivelli, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations.

Finally during the Q&A session, please submit questions in the chat function located at the bottom of the screen. Thank you again for joining us today, and I'll now turn the call over Glenn Lurie. Thanks, Leslie and thank you everybody for joining us this morning, it's a big day for Synchronoss and a busy morning. Earlier this morning, we announced the renewal of a Verizon contract for an additional five years, as well as earnings for the second quarter. I'll cover earnings first. As you can see, we continue to build on our momentum from the start of the year despite the most challenging economic environment of the last two decades. As COVID-19 continues to disrupt the economy, we delivered revenue of $76.5 million and adjusted EBITDA of $11.5 million, as well as $13 million in adjusted free cash flow, which all exceeded internal and external expectations. The robust EBITDA result brings us back to a double-digit EBITDA margin and reflects with prudent cost cutting we executed before and after the pandemic struck. Furthermore liquidity continues to build and topped $42.8 million at the end of the quarter, up from $31 million at the end of the first quarter. Based on these financial results it is clear that Synchronoss was able to perform and execute well during the quarter. We are responsibly navigating through the pandemic to maintain overall company health for the short and long-term. The last two quarters are a testament to the diligence of the entire Synchronoss team, which had to adapt, evolve and adjust to a work from home environment. Most of us have been working from home for over five months now, as most of our offices remain closed, despite this continued global challenge we've been able to close and deliver the deals, sourcing the business and move the ball forward with customers and prospects alike. I want to give a shout-out to our technology team headed by our CTO Pat Doran, which reacted quickly when COVID-19 first became an issue and make sure we had best-in-class business tools to maintain our business momentum and help our more than 1,500 employees transition to the new paradigm and remain productive. It is their hard work that has helped set the stage for the strong second quarter results we are discussing today. In addition, the execution of our cost reduction initiatives has gone well. We are on track to achieve the $45 million in-year cost savings and $55 million annualized cost savings we announced earlier this year. David will provide more commentary on this when he discusses our financials. I'd like to take a few moments now to discuss some key commercial activity during the quarter. I'm incredibly proud of the customer wins our sales team headed by our CCO, Jeff Miller was able to achieve in the second quarter. This team has truly risen to the occasion to find new ways to reach customers despite a virtual work environment and critical industry events being canceled. Let me start with cloud. Now let's turn to the Verizon deal. We secured a new commercial agreements with Verizon, including a five year extension to our long-standing personal cloud relationship at substantially similar structure and financial terms to our previous cloud agreement, this was great for Synchronoss and it's shareholders long-term, because of the increased certainty and stability. This new contract extension with our largest customer also demonstrates Verizon's commitment to the Verizon cloud and to Synchronoss. This extension further solidifies our relationship with Verizon and shows the value they and their subscribers see in our personal cloud platform, which deliver solid incremental revenue and profits for Verizon and a better user experience for their subscribers. Another important component of our extension with Verizon is a joint marketing agreement to step up our marketing efforts to sell Verizon cloud to their wireless subscriber base. We have not previously had to this degree a dedicated and coordinated direct marketing effort to Verizon's existing wireless customers. To-date, we have predominantly focused on the cloud adoption in the setup flow when Verizon is on-boarding a new customer or an existing customer upgrades to their device. We believe this joint marketing effort will be powerful catalyst to drive adoption of Verizon Cloud and deliver incremental growth and revenue for both us and Verizon as we move forward. We also expanded our relationship by securing additional cloud initiatives in the quarter that will augment Verizon's service offerings in other areas. This provides us with expanded access to Verizon customers and help us continue to grow cloud revenue. We will share additional details regarding these new initiatives as they are launched to the marketplace. Verizon cloud subscriber performance continued to grow during the quarter and is ahead of our business plan objectives and projections. Also, we delivered a family cloud enhancement offering that leverage artificial intelligence and machine learning to enhance the customer experience for Verizon's subscribers during the quarter. So to recap the developments with the Verizon relationship, we have extended our relationship with our largest and longest-standing cloud customer. We are organically growing our collective subscriber base platform in the setup flow, when new customers switch to Verizon or existing customers upgrade their devices. A new joint marketing agreement will enable us to intensify the marketing of our services to a broader Verizon customer base and have added new bundles with the potential that even more Verizon cloud subscribers. We are jointly developing and launching new product enhancements that will increase the value proposition for their customers. And we are working with Verizon, our new cloud initiative that will expand our access to Verizon customers beyond what we have today. We have always had a strong relationship with Verizon, but if there was ever a question about those facts [Technical Issues] those developments should be put to bed once and for all. With this renewal over the past 18 months we have now renewed four of our legacy cloud customers with multi-year agreements Verizon, BT British Telecom, SFR and Proximus. During that period we also launched three new customers in AT&T, TracFone and Assurant. Again, we feel this demonstrates the outstanding value proposition our white label personal cloud offering provides to our customers and to their subscribers. I want to highlight our progress with AT&T's personal cloud launch and provide an update on where we stand. Since during our Investor Day in June, we shared that the COVID-19 had delayed our cloud related initiatives with Verizon. Starting earlier this quarter AT&T announced a growing list of Android devices that are being pre-loaded with the Synchronoss Out of Box Experience or OOBE with the cloud embedded. OOBE offers an enhanced device setup flow for customers and as you've heard us talk about has been proven successful for driving cloud adoption as seen with our other carrier customers globally. Now every new and upgrade Android subscribers will go through the OOBE flow at AT&T. Regarding TracFone, we started with simple mobile and are now preparing for the launch of the next set of brands within the TracFone family for personal cloud. Following our launch of Spectrum Mobile with Assurant, we have now launched a second brand with our cloud integration to their Pocket Geek application during the second quarter with two more cloud customers to follow. Across our personal cloud customers, we're launching targeting campaigns to their existing base of customers and new acquisitions plus using new digital and social tools to highlight the customer experience and benefits of digitally protecting our assets on broadband and mobile devices. Turning to Messaging. The work on our advanced messaging solution with CCMI joint venture of AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon continues to move forward. During the quarter, we won two additional contract with CCMI, totaling mid-seven-figures. An example of our momentum in Japan during the quarter, the top financial institutions in Japan select with the RCS-based +Message service provided by Synchronoss to enable a common user interface for safe and secure transactions. The service called Airpost provides a digital transformation to enhance the experience value and efficiency for customers. Participating companies include Mitsubishi UFJ Bank, Musashino Bank, JCB and Tokio Marine Nichido more than 30 additional major companies are also investigating this application. This bodes well that the advent of A2P advanced messaging is here and that this new revenue source maybe nearing an inflection point, but we believe we can grow into a material revenue stream for Synchronoss for years to come. We are also seeing continued good traction and additional advanced messaging pursuits and are actively engaging proposals with global telecom providers in APAC and EMEA from multiple new opportunities. We believe our status as the only company that has launched advanced messaging and the provider of advancements in technology in both Japan and the US will be one of those things that differentiates us in these pursuits. Turning to core messaging email platform, during the quarter we won a competitive battle for email expansion with Proximus, this was a very nice win for our highly profitable legacy email business. Moving to digital, the financial pressures of COVID-19 represented continue opportunities to our digital access management portfolio with most multiple recent new customer sales and the on-boarding of customers to our integrated financial analytics, iNOW and new spatial cloud offerings. These include a seven-figure financial analytics SaaS agreement with a nationwide service provider and a spatial management contract with Globe Telecom in the Philippines. We also executed a five year contract extension with Sage Management, who is our partner providing audit services to our financial analytics customer base. We believe this commercial agreement will continue to contribute millions of dollars in revenue to our digital business unit per year and continue to add value to our financial analytics customers. Through our continued work with Wireless Advocates, we delivered the DXP Care Activation Accelerator Pack in the second quarter, which enables the integration and management for third-party companies to sell activations for AT&T and Verizon with T-Mobile expected to follow later this year. A quick update on Sequential Technologies or STI under the new leadership team STI quickly completed its Minority Business Enterprise Certification, which we believe will lead to new Fortune 500 opportunities and future growth for both STI and Synchronous. Turning to IoT, while access to physical customer locations, due the pandemic slowed some of our customer deployments, our Smart Building solutions are receiving increased interest from businesses as they prepare to turn to work. As a result of COVID-19 every building owner and operator will be looking to understand real time wellness and health information of their build. We plan to leverage our Smart Buildings Platform, which already provides visibility and control to a broad array of sensor technologies by exploring pathogen remediation solutions for inclusion in our offering. During the quarter, we enhanced our Smart Building Solutions with the new technical -- excuse technician application to further expedite the integration process for new sensors and providing visibility to those insights through our dash boards. We are also making steady progress on a number of multi-site deployment opportunities, which we expect to communicate during the second half of the year. In conclusion, we are very happy with -- I'm very proud of our second quarter results. The team's execution and our ability during the quarter to overcome the extremely challenging COVID-19 economy and environment and delivering strong financial results. We renewed our largest customer to a five year deal, one new deals and set the stage for short and long-term growth in each of our business platforms. And we delivered positive free cash flow of $13 million built on our cash and liquidity to $42.8 million and ensuring that we have sufficient cash to execute on our business objectives. All while we continue on the target to reduce cost by $45 million in-year and $55 million on an annualized basis, this is a greater accomplishment on the part of the entire Synchronoss team and I thanks every one of our employees for their role in making it happen. With that, David will provide additional financial details. David?

David Clark -- Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Glenn. And thanks everyone for joining us. I will review our second quarter results. Revenue for the quarter was $76.5 million down slightly, compared to $77.8 million in the year ago quarter, as increases in cloud messaging revenue were offset by a decrease in digital revenue due to the new operating agreement with STI and the sunsetting of our universal ID products.

For the six months ended June 30, 2020 revenue was $154.1 million, compared to $166 million in the first six months of 2019, again driven by a decrease in digital revenue. Our recurring revenue was 78.4% of total revenue in the second quarter, compared with 72% in the first quarter and 80% in the second quarter a year ago. As we noted at Investor Day, approximately 85% of our revenue is under multi-year contracts, which provides strong foundation and base of revenue that has served us well in the COVID-19 economy.

Cloud revenue was $42.4 million in the second quarter, a 5% increase, compared to $40.4 million in the year ago quarter, driven by additional subscriber and professional services revenues. Note on our -- on the Verizon renewal, due the extension of the contract approximately $10 million deferred revenue that was on our balance sheet on the renewal date and would have been amortized over the remaining quarters in 2020, we'll now be amortized over the new term of the contract. While this will reduce recognition of non-cash deferred revenue 2020 by approximately $5 million per quarter or $10 million for the balance of the year, it will also result in a more cohesive match between EBITDA and free cash flow generation in the future on a quarter-by-quarter basis.

Quarterly recognition of non-cash deferred revenue is expected to be negligible going forward. Messaging revenue was $19.1 million in the second quarter, compared to $15.2 million in the year ago quarter, a 25.7% increase, largely driven by the continued success in Japan, an additional revenue from the work with the CCMI joint venture.

Digital revenue was $15 million in the quarter, compared to $22.2 million in the year ago quarter. The decrease is due to lower revenue from STI and the new operator agreement, compared to the agreement that was in place last year and the sunsetting of our universal ID product.

I'll now discuss profitability metrics. Total costs and expenses were $88 million in the second quarter, down 8.4%, compared to $96.1 million in last year's second quarter. For the six month, total cost and expenses were $182.4 million, and that's down 10.9%, compared to $204.6 million in the first six months of 2019. For both the three months and the six month period, the change was largely driven by lower cost of goods sold and lower depreciation, which in turn related to our migration from company-owned data centers to the cloud. These were offset by higher restructuring charges in the current period.

The reduction in total cost and expenses reflects the cost reduction initiatives we executed in 2020 are delivering the expected results. As noted in the prior earnings call and Investor Day, in total we have targeted a reduction of $55 million in annual operating cost from our expense base of which we expect to realize approximately $45 million of savings in 2020.

Adjusted gross profit in the second quarter was $47.9 million, compared to $45.1 million in last year's second quarter. Adjusted gross margin in the second quarter was 62.6%, compared to 57.9% in last year's second quarter. The second quarter improvement in gross profit and gross margin was due to better cost management in this year period.

For the six months ended June 30, 2020 gross profit was $90.4 million, compared to $94.9 million in the first six months of 2019. The six months ended June 30, 2020 adjusted gross profit was 58.8%, compared to 57.2% in the first six months of 2019. The decrease in the second -- in the six month period primarily resulted from the decrease in digital revenue due to the new operating with STI and the sunsetting of our universal ID product.

Adjusted EBITDA in the quarter was $11.5 million, compared to $8.7 million in last year's second quarter and this was largely driven by execution of cost reductions. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 15%, well in the double-digits, up from 11.1% in last year's second quarter, and this is our highest EBITDA margin since Q4 of 2018.

Turning to the balance sheet and cash flow statement, liquidity at the end of the quarter, which is primarily cash and marketable securities totaled $42.8 million. Note that our $10 million line of credit from Citizens Bank remains fully drawn at the end of the second quarter and is included in this balance. We generated $13 million of cash in the quarter. At the quarter end liquidity was bolstered by our utilization of the CARES Act at the quarter end. the utilization of CARES ACT provision provided liquidity, which enable -- under the provision, enables company to carry back net operating loss for the tax years for 2018, 2019 and 2020. Accordingly, after quarter end in mid-July, we received approximately a $10 million refund in taxes paid in 2016, which further bolstered our liquidity.

We feel very good about our liquidity throughout 2020 and as Glenn discussed, we've taken several actions to conserve cash in-year and our business plan is calibrated to ensure that we have sufficient liquidity throughout the year. Refinancing our preferred stock and positioned the company with a cost-effective permanent capital structure is a top priority for Synchronoss. We are actively evaluating financing alternatives, we believe it is essential that we are positioned to move quickly when markets move our way.

In connection with our objective, we expect to file that the universal self in conjunction with our 10-Q later this month, which enables us to quickly access public markets when it is prudent. The shelf filing will mean -- no, will not mean fancy, it at all imminent, but rather we are positioning ourselves to move quickly at some point in the future.

On our last call, we maintained our original adjusted EBITDA guidance of $25 million to $35 million for the year. As I noted earlier, the Verizon renewal removes approximately $10 million of non-cash deferred revenue from the latter half of this year. Under 606 accounting rules this remaining $10 million of deferred revenue will now be amortized over the new term of the contract. The implied adjusted EBITDA range would be $15 million to $25 million. However, we are narrowing the range on the top half of the range, accordingly, we are now expecting adjusted EBITDA for the year of $20 million to $25 million.

Again, I want to reiterate, the only reason for the change in EBITDA guidance is due to the amortization of the $10 million of non-cash deferred revenue over the life of the new contract instead of over the next two quarter.

Before we open Q&A, I want to mention that Joe Crivelli, who has served as our Vice President, Investor Relations since December of 2018, leaving the company on August 14. Joe has been part of the Synchronoss team in a consulting capacity and will assist with Leslie Gahagan, who will take over the day-to-day responsibility for Investor Relations as an Investor Relations Analyst. Joe and I have been collaborating for quite a long time, I want to thank Joe for his contributions over the past year and a half and wish him well in the future.

I will now turn it back over to Glenn.

Glenn Lurie -- Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, David. Before we open for questions, I want to recap everything we just discussed with these critical point. First, we are incredibly proud of our team for delivering revenue, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow that exceeded internal and external expectation. Our prudent cost cutting initiatives and execution drove a robust double-digit EBITDA margin.

We have demonstrated the strength of our long-term customer relationship with multiple renewals and with the closing of several important new deals. We are obviously very excited about our five year contract extension with Verizon. This renewal shall give some shareholders comfort about our long-term stability and predictability of our revenue base. If you have not seen this morning's press release related to this announcement, please visit our website for more information.

Along with the renewal, we've expanded our relationship with Verizon, which in turn expands access to Verizon's customer base. We have security and joint market agreement and we believe will accelerate growth and cloud revenue. At the same time, we are moving to a new state of deployment with AT&T cloud and we believe that having the cloud embedded in OOBE device flow, our new Android devices will enable revenue from AT&T to begin to accelerate as well. All of this along with strong second quarter results represents good news for the company and our shareholders.

With that I'll now open for questions. Leslie do we have anybody in the queue?

Questions and Answers:

Leslie Gahagan -- Investor Relations Analyst

Let's go ahead and take off with Sterling Auty. It seems we might have a technical difficulty. I'll just ask the question directly. What is the average contract length of the extensions?

Glenn Lurie -- Chief Executive Officer

The average -- of the multiple extensions? I mean, some of the extensions, Sterling, are three years and some are five. And obviously, we were very upfront with Verizon extension being five years. I think on the other extensions, some of our customers are a little shyer and don't want to discuss how long the extensions are, but you should assume between three and five years.

Leslie Gahagan -- Investor Relations Analyst

Okay. Next question is from Mike Walkley.

Glenn Lurie -- Chief Executive Officer

There he is. Hey, Mike, saw you pop up. There you are.

Mike Walkley -- Canaccord Genuity -- Analyst

Okay. Great. New format for this...

Glenn Lurie -- Chief Executive Officer

Yes. We appreciate you guys' patience. We just think Zoom's kind of the future and so we appreciate you guys working with us. How are you, Mike?

Mike Walkley -- Canaccord Genuity -- Analyst

I'm doing well. Hope everybody's doing well on the call.

Glenn Lurie -- Chief Executive Officer

Thank you.

Mike Walkley -- Canaccord Genuity -- Analyst

Yes. So I guess first question for me is just on the strong free cash flow in the quarter with the Verizon renewal. Was there an aspect of upfront cash for that or can you maybe walk through the steps that drove the strong cash flow?

Glenn Lurie -- Chief Executive Officer

I'll let David answer that. Let me say there's no cash from that. No. So, go ahead, David.

David Clark -- Chief Financial Officer

Yes, so of the Verizon renewal, obviously, is this quarter and there was no cash in the second quarter. Really second quarter cash driven by just good liquidity management and obviously stronger EBITDA, certainly than was expected both internally and externally.

Glenn Lurie -- Chief Executive Officer

Yes. I'd add, Mike, that David and team did a fantastic job. Once we made the decisions on the cost-cutting initiatives that we already -- as you remember, we already had some cost-cutting going on when we started the year. We obviously added to that with COVID hitting. The team has just executed fantastically and that's what you're seeing.

Mike Walkley -- Canaccord Genuity -- Analyst

Okay. Great. And I guess while I have the line here, a follow-up question.

Glenn Lurie -- Chief Executive Officer

Sure.

Mike Walkley -- Canaccord Genuity -- Analyst

Just on the strong cost reduction, how should we think about operating expenses levels going forward? Is it more cost coming out of the model? If so, where's -- is it coming out of more cost of goods sold or opex or just trends we should think about on the cost line?

David Clark -- Chief Financial Officer

Now, the cost reductions are across the board. Costs will kind of be flat to slightly down for the remainder of the year by quarter is our expectation. We took costs out of business across the board. Obviously, our largest cost components will probably be a little larger because that's where the cost is and that's where we'll take out the majority.

Mike Walkley -- Canaccord Genuity -- Analyst

Great. And then, Glenn, a follow-up question for you just on kind of the fundamentals in dealing with operators. Can you talk about some of your cloud trends now that smartphones slowly picking up off some of the bottoms maybe earlier in the quarter? And just with the AT&T and the timing, when you think some of these Android deals, you'll start to see like a step-up in subscriber base based on adequate share over the last couple of months?

Glenn Lurie -- Chief Executive Officer

Yes. Actually appreciate that. Couple things to think about in this environment that we're living in, you're absolutely right, the carriers obviously had closed doors. Carriers have announced that they're not even going to reopen some of the stores. The good thing is we're still seeing strong results. As we said, we're ahead of plan with our largest customer. One of the reasons is, is that actually these enhancements that we've been working with them on have obviously led to very decent gross adds, but we've also seen the churn drop way down with these customers. So, we are actually in a good spot with the majority of our customers, as far as how they've executed working with us. And as I said in my comments, we have marketing work we're doing, which we are hoping to increase in the second half of the year, not just with Verizon, but with all.

And then when you asked about AT&T, yes, we were very candid as we would plan to always be that some things got pushed back based on COVID. But you saw AT&T make announcements around their devices and did some very exciting announcements that they're going to focus on cloud in those Android devices. So we expect to start seeing that pick up immediately here in the third quarter. I think the opportunity, though, Mike, is there. I mean the carriers are looking for opportunities to grow revenue. This is a fantastic opportunity that they see and understand. I'm very, very optimistic that we can continue that trend for the remainder of the year and to 2021.

Mike Walkley -- Canaccord Genuity -- Analyst

Last question and then I'll pass on the Zoom call here. Just, Glenn, overall, it sounds like IoT, maybe some digital, some things got pushed out because it's just tougher to engage with customers face-to-face. Can you about any deals that's been lost or for existing maybe pushed out a little bit or just kind of how your remote sales is interacting in this tough environment?

Glenn Lurie -- Chief Executive Officer

Yes. I'd tell you this. First of all, we haven't lost anything. The environment is as we all know. You've got to work twice as hard to get it done and we are doing that. Digital actually is performing very well. I hope from my comments, you didn't take that away. The digital business is doing well. Most people, when they hear us talk about digital think about DXP, but we have a host of products in our digital platform as I said, and we've cut numerous deals during the quarter that were very, very exciting for us and whether on a financial and analytics side or the spatial side, as well as the continued work.

I would tell you, Mike, that this environment, the future is all about digital. The future is all about touchless experiences. The future is and every company that we do business with is looking at how they're going to make it work in the new normal. And we have a lot of opportunity in our digital business to continue to grow it.

On the IoT side, without question, we've done well. But the future of IoT is not just smart building; it's a healthy building. And we have a SaaS platform that's extensible and flexible with machine learning and analytics attached. And candidly, a lot of people are coming to us now on the IoT side to talk about how not only can they make their building smart, but how can they make it healthy and no real time that it's healthy.

The other thing that we're talking about is real-time remediation of pathogens in a building. And I would just say there's not going to be a building, a venue, a restaurant that, as we go forward, people aren't going to want to know it's safe. And we believe we have a platform that can help do that, so we're -- I'm -- my enthusiasm around IoT has actually gone up. And I think we've got work to do, but so do others, and I think we've got a very competitive platform and product to offer.

Mike Walkley -- Canaccord Genuity -- Analyst

Thanks for taking my questions and congrats on the strong margins.

Glenn Lurie -- Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Mike.

Leslie Gahagan -- Investor Relations Analyst

Okay. Our next question will come from Mike Latimore with Northland.

Mike Latimore -- Northland Securities -- Analyst

Hi there, you all.

Glenn Lurie -- Chief Executive Officer

Hey, Mike.

Mike Latimore -- Northland Securities -- Analyst

Hi there. Good morning. Good to see you, guys. So I guess on the Verizon deal, that was great. Congratulations on that and also the quarter, obviously. Last time, these big deals, like they got renewed a month or two before they're kind of set to expiry. You guys renewed this fairly early here.

Glenn Lurie -- Chief Executive Officer

Yes.

Mike Latimore -- Northland Securities -- Analyst

Can you continue to talk through, you know, what was the catalyst to do this kind of early renewal?

Glenn Lurie -- Chief Executive Officer

Sure. I mean, I think couple of things. One, the success that we've been having for a long time with them and I would throw out the relationship as well. This is a very important product for Verizon. It is for us, obviously, then as our largest customer. But as carriers -- not speaking outside of Verizon -- as carriers look to how they're going to find incremental revenue and the dollars that they're all spending on 5G, massive amounts and billions of capex, we're going to continue to look for these opportunities.

Verizon obviously has been a customer of ours for many years. We sat down with them and talked about the future and it just made sense for us to relook at the whole agreement. You also heard me talk about the fact that we now have a joint marketing agreement for the first time, which is really exciting for us, because majority of the success we've had with them has been in that start-up flow that we talk about for new and upgrades and we've done great, but might push and ask if we have so much more opportunity to go back to their base, which obviously we are now going to do and do it together.

The second piece of this is that the other initiatives that I mentioned. Obviously, we're excited about those and having conversations about what we want to take this platform. And by the way, we do this with all of our customers, right? Our customers have a beautiful Personal Cloud Platform that they've obviously wanted to have advantages. And so that's how we work with our customers individually. And so the opportunity on both sides, we're really wanting to elongate the agreement. Timing was not about when our first agreement ends; it's about where do we want to go in the future. And that's really was the catalyst.

Mike Latimore -- Northland Securities -- Analyst

Great. Great. And then just from a rev rec standpoint, I know you talked about $5 million a quarter roughly this year. How should we think about the influence next year from this -- on rev rec?

David Clark -- Chief Financial Officer

So that was specifically the deferred revenue. We had deferred revenue that we've been recognizing over the past couple of years that would have basically been amortized out by the end of this year. As a result of the renewal, it gets extended for the remaining contract or the new contract life, I should say. So our deferred revenue runoff from this contract, in particular, will be under $1 million for each quarter going forward. So that's the change. There would have been $5 million recognized in each of the next two quarters. We're not going to recognize that. It's going to be pushed out.

Glenn Lurie -- Chief Executive Officer

Yes. Mike, really important obviously I'll repeat and David said it numerous times. This is a non-cash, right?

David Clark -- Chief Financial Officer

Right.

Glenn Lurie -- Chief Executive Officer

So not impacting our cash. I do think David's comments are important for folks to note. This should really simplify how you all look at us from an EBITDA perspective as well. And then I think really important, as David said, going out, it's negligible when you think about the total amounts and where it's going to be. So, cleaned up a lot as well at the same time.

Mike Latimore -- Northland Securities -- Analyst

Great. Makes sense. So then, Glenn, did you say that going forward, pretty much every new Android subscriber at AT&T will go through the OOBE process and then they're kind of exiting as more than anything?

Glenn Lurie -- Chief Executive Officer

Yes. Not every. Obviously, it's by device and as they get -- you actually wrote a nice note about the devices that were coming out. We will see more of those devices coming out and that will continue to move up based upon their new device launches. So, yes, we're starting to see that flow and we're excited about it.

Mike Latimore -- Northland Securities -- Analyst

Great. And just last one. On CCMI, you mentioned some additional business there. What does that relates to and then when do you expect kind of the -- maybe the first official service lines there?

Glenn Lurie -- Chief Executive Officer

Yes. Well, as you know, Mike, and I appreciate the question, we can't answer and speak for CCMI. They've said 2020 and we'll leave it at that as far as the launch. As far as other business, yes, we are working with them hand in hand. They are picking and looking at their strategies and in situations have asked for help with other things, which is what those agreements are. And that's really all I can say at this point in time.

Mike Latimore -- Northland Securities -- Analyst

Okay. Thanks. Good luck.

Glenn Lurie -- Chief Executive Officer

Thank you.

Leslie Gahagan -- Investor Relations Analyst

And with that, that concludes all of our questions.

Glenn Lurie -- Chief Executive Officer

Okay.

Leslie Gahagan -- Investor Relations Analyst

All right, and that concludes the call.

Glenn Lurie -- Chief Executive Officer

If I can, Leslie, one last thing, I just want to thank everybody again for coming on the call this morning. I'm very proud of the Synchronoss team. Very proud of the results that we were able to deliver during the environment that we are in. The team has been incredibly prudent about its execution, taking care of our customers. I want to again thank Pat, our CTO, and Jeff, our Chief Commercial Officer, for the results that they and their teams have driven. And we are looking forward to the second half of the year. Thank you guys very much.

David Clark -- Chief Financial Officer

Hey, Glenn.

Glenn Lurie -- Chief Executive Officer

Yes.

David Clark -- Chief Financial Officer

Real quick. Rich Baldry asked a question about -- he want to know about pipeline changes from any of the global carrier prospects?

Glenn Lurie -- Chief Executive Officer

Great. Hey, Rich. Thank you. So far, as far as pipeline changes, really not a lot of pipeline changes. Obviously, as I said earlier, we've not lost business. We had obviously -- things are going to take a bit more time. I would say our pipeline is still strong and growing. We are candidly having to be and change the way we think about how to drive pipeline. We've seen our events -- our industry events be canceled. We expect that going into 2021, the CESs of the world, the Mobile World Congresses of the world are going to have a hard time putting those events.

And obviously, CES already announced it's going to be a digital event. So we're looking at other ways and actually executing other ways to continue to have conversations with our carrier partners, with new carrier partners looking at channels of distribution. So all of those things are in play, but right now, I'd say we feel good about where our funnels are.

David Clark -- Chief Financial Officer

Glenn, Sterling has one more question.

Glenn Lurie -- Chief Executive Officer

Sure.

David Clark -- Chief Financial Officer

He's not coming on.

Glenn Lurie -- Chief Executive Officer

Okay. We will -- we can follow-up with Sterling...

David Clark -- Chief Financial Officer

Then we'll follow up with Sterling.

Glenn Lurie -- Chief Executive Officer

Next day or so. Again, folks, appreciate the new technology. We are -- I think Zoom is great and we're going to continue to work with this. But thank you all very much for joining and look forward to speaking with many of you over the next couple of days.

Duration: 40 minutes

