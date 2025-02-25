Synchronoss Technologies Inc. Announces Conference Call to Discuss Q4 and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Synchronoss Technologies will hold a conference call on March 11, 2025, to discuss Q4 and 2024 financial results.

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. announced that it will hold a conference call on March 11, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2024. A press release detailing these financial results will be issued prior to the call. The call, which will include a presentation by management followed by a question-and-answer session, can be accessed via dial-in or through a live broadcast on the company's website. Synchronoss, a leader in personal cloud solutions, focuses on helping service providers enhance subscriber engagement and streamline processes.

Scheduled conference call to discuss financial results demonstrates transparency and engagement with investors.

Release of fourth quarter and full year financial results suggests the company is providing timely updates on its performance.

Positioning as a global leader in personal Cloud solutions indicates strong market presence and potential for growth.

Focus on secure connections and subscriber engagement highlights the company's commitment to innovation and customer trust.

The press release provides no concrete financial performance indicators or significant updates, which may indicate that the company's operational results are not favorable or noteworthy enough to disclose ahead of theearnings call

When is Synchronoss Technologies' next conference call?

Synchronoss Technologies' next conference call is scheduled for Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time.

How can I join the Synchronoss conference call?

You can join the conference call by dialing 877-451-6152 domestically or 201-389-0879 internationally with the Conference ID: 13751475.

What financial results will be discussed in the conference call?

The conference call will discuss Synchronoss Technologies' financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.

Will the conference call be available for live broadcast?

Yes, the conference call will be broadcast live via Synchronoss' Investor Relations section on their website.

Who should I contact for media or investor relations inquiries?

For media inquiries, contact Domenick Cilea at springboarddcilea@springboardpr.com; for investor relations, contact Ryan Gardella at SNCRIR@icrinc.com.

$SNCR Insider Trading Activity

$SNCR insiders have traded $SNCR stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNCR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY GEORGE MILLER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 29,389 shares for an estimated $341,802 .

. MARTIN FRANCIS BERNSTEIN has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 17,277 shares for an estimated $240,325 .

. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. B. sold 13,525 shares for an estimated $173,406

LOU FERRARO (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,768 shares for an estimated $78,454 .

. CHRISTINA GABRYS (EVP and Chief Legal Officer) sold 4,842 shares for an estimated $69,095

PATRICK JOSEPH DORAN (EVP & Chief Technology Officer) sold 3,250 shares for an estimated $48,002

$SNCR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 30 institutional investors add shares of $SNCR stock to their portfolio, and 30 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

