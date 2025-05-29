Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. Added to the US Small-Cap Russell 2000® Index

Synchronoss Technologies is added to the Russell 2000® Index, enhancing its visibility and validating its strategic progress.

Quiver AI Summary

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. announced its addition to the US small-cap Russell 2000® Index, effective June 30, 2025, as part of the annual Russell indexes reconstitution. This inclusion, which signifies a year-long membership based on its status in the broader Russell 3000® Index, was welcomed by CEO Jeff Miller as validation of the company's strategic progress and focus on innovative cloud solutions. Synchronoss's stock will also be included in relevant growth and value indexes, enhancing its visibility for investors, as approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell indexes.

Potential Positives

Synchronoss Technologies' inclusion in the Russell 2000® Index enhances the company's visibility within the investment community, potentially attracting more investors.

This milestone serves as a validation of the company's strategic vision and execution, indicating strong performance and progress towards business goals.

Being part of the Russell indexes allows Synchronoss to benefit from the substantial assets benchmarked against these indexes, amounting to approximately $10.6 trillion.

Potential Negatives

Although joining the Russell 2000® Index is a positive development, it may also highlight that Synchronoss is a small-cap company, which can be perceived as having higher risks compared to larger, more established firms.

The press release does not provide detailed financial metrics or growth projections, which may raise concerns among investors about the company's overall performance and future prospects.

The inclusion in the Russell 2000® Index may not guarantee sustained investment interest or stock price appreciation, as past performance and current market conditions can significantly impact future returns.

FAQ

What is Synchronoss Technologies' recent achievement?

Synchronoss Technologies was added to the US small-cap Russell 2000® Index effective June 30, 2025.

How long will Synchronoss remain in the Russell 2000® Index?

The membership in the Russell 2000® Index is valid for one year.

What does Synchronoss do?

Synchronoss is a leader in personal cloud solutions, providing services for telecom and mobile operators.

How does being in the Russell 2000® Index benefit Synchronoss?

Inclusion enhances visibility with investors and validates the company's strategic vision and progress.

How significant is the Russell 2000® Index for investors?

The Russell 2000® Index is widely used as a benchmark by investment managers and institutional investors.

$SNCR Insider Trading Activity

$SNCR insiders have traded $SNCR stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNCR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY GEORGE MILLER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 30,657 shares for an estimated $317,382 .

. PATRICK JOSEPH DORAN (EVP & Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,310 shares for an estimated $34,920 .

. CHRISTINA GABRYS (EVP and Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,667 shares for an estimated $17,586.

$SNCR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 29 institutional investors add shares of $SNCR stock to their portfolio, and 37 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



BRIDGEWATER, N.J., May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (“Synchronoss”) (NASDAQ: SNCR), a global leader and innovator in personal cloud platforms, today announced that the company was added as a member of the US small-cap Russell 2000



®



Index, effective after the US market opens on June 30 as part of the 2025 Russell indexes reconstitution. Membership in the Russell 2000



®



Index, which remains in place for one year, is based on membership in the broad-market Russell 3000



®



Index. The stock also was automatically added to the appropriate growth and value indexes.





"Our inclusion in the Russell 2000® Index is a tremendous validation of our team's relentless dedication and the significant progress we have made in executing our strategic vision,” said Jeff Miller, President and CEO of Synchronoss. “This important milestone not only enhances our visibility within the investment community but also reaffirms our business strategy focused on delivering innovative cloud solutions for telecom and mobile operators that leverage AI, machine learning and other core technologies.”









Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. According to the data as of the end of June 2024, about $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against the Russell US indexes, which belong to FTSE Russell, the global index provider.





For more information on the Russell 2000



®



Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the



FTSE Russell website



.







About Synchronoss







Synchronoss Technologies (Nasdaq: SNCR), a global leader in personal Cloud solutions, empowers service providers to establish secure and meaningful connections with their subscribers. Our SaaS Cloud platform simplifies onboarding processes and fosters subscriber engagement using artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and other advanced features, resulting in enhanced revenue streams, reduced expenses, and faster time-to-market. Millions of subscribers trust Synchronoss to safeguard their most cherished memories and important digital content. Explore how our Cloud-focused solutions redefine the way you connect with your digital world at



www.synchronoss.com



.







About FTSE Russell







An LSEG Business, FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally. FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. Approximately $18.1 trillion is benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. Leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks choose FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives. A core set of universal principles guides FTSE Russell index design and management: a transparent rules-based methodology is informed by independent committees of leading market participants. FTSE Russell is focused on applying the highest industry standards in index design and governance and embraces the IOSCO Principles. FTSE Russell is also focused on index innovation and customer partnerships as it seeks to enhance the breadth, depth and reach of its offering.





FTSE Russell is wholly owned by London Stock Exchange Group. For more information, visit



FTSE Russell



.







