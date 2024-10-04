Synchronoss (SNCR) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

The latest trading session saw Synchronoss (SNCR) ending at $13.47, denoting a +1.09% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.9%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.81%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.22%.

The the stock of mobile services company has fallen by 5.33% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.76% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.15%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Synchronoss in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.25, down 44.44% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $43.31 million, indicating a 22.18% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.19 per share and a revenue of $173.36 million, signifying shifts of +184.4% and -19.17%, respectively, from the last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Synchronoss. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Currently, Synchronoss is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Synchronoss is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.19. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 30.01, so one might conclude that Synchronoss is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

