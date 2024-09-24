Synchronoss (SNCR) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

The most recent trading session ended with Synchronoss (SNCR) standing at $13.12, reflecting a +1% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.56%.

Shares of the mobile services company have appreciated by 1.25% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.11% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 1.65%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Synchronoss in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.25, down 44.44% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $43.31 million, down 22.18% from the year-ago period.

SNCR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.19 per share and revenue of $173.36 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +184.4% and -19.17%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Synchronoss. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Synchronoss is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Synchronoss currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.92. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 31.07.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 73, this industry ranks in the top 29% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.