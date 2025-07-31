Synchronoss (SNCR) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

Synchronoss (SNCR) ended the recent trading session at $7.31, demonstrating a -6.16% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.74%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the mobile services company had gained 2.37% lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.68%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Synchronoss in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on August 11, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.25, marking a 47.92% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $42.59 million, indicating a 2% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

SNCR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.17 per share and revenue of $172.42 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -28.22% and -0.68%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Synchronoss. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Synchronoss holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Synchronoss is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.66. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 28.48.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, finds itself in the top 30% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

