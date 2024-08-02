Synchronoss (SNCR) Stock Moves -0.6%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Synchronoss (SNCR) closed at $10, marking a -0.6% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.84%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.51%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 2.43%.

Shares of the mobile services company witnessed a gain of 7.02% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its loss of 5.83% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.43%.

The upcoming earnings release of Synchronoss will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on August 6, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.07, reflecting a 125.93% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $43.09 million, down 27.84% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.56 per share and a revenue of $172.84 million, demonstrating changes of +139.72% and -19.41%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Synchronoss. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Right now, Synchronoss possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Synchronoss's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 17.96. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 31.02.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (SNCR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

