Synchronoss (SNCR) Stock Moves -0.86%: What You Should Know

Synchronoss (SNCR) closed the most recent trading day at $1.15, moving -0.86% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.13%.

Coming into today, shares of the mobile services company had lost 27.04% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 13.11%, while the S&P 500 lost 10.4%.

Synchronoss will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Synchronoss is projected to report earnings of $0 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 100%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $62.4 million, down 10.54% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.16 per share and revenue of $261.72 million, which would represent changes of +180% and -6.73%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Synchronoss. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Synchronoss currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Synchronoss has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.25 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 42.42, so we one might conclude that Synchronoss is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.